Bloom Tree Partners Increases Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Sarbit Advisory Services Lowered Its Position

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 257,708 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52 million for 23.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares to 643,653 shares, valued at $40.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 127,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,504 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

