Bloom Tree Partners Increases Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $100.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3.10M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Antitrust Regulators Are Preparing an Investigation Into Big Tech: What Investors Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People Can’t Get Enough Streaming Video – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 273,090 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $493.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar.Com Corp. by 659,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch & Associates In accumulated 398 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 1,062 were reported by Tdam Usa. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 119 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 29,560 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waters Parkerson Limited has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 300 shares. Glacier Peak Limited holds 1,736 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 592,710 shares. Primecap Co Ca reported 0.42% stake. Osher Van De Voorde Inv reported 5,816 shares. Menora Mivtachim reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney accumulated 611 shares. 20,857 are held by Sterling Cap Management Ltd. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 53,211 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 1.68% or 8,564 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares to 65,733 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutanix Inc by 554,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,016 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).