Bloom Tree Partners Increased Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.67 Million as Shares Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 179,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 197,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 1.89M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/05/2018 – Walmart is subsidizing the college educations of its employees – only asking them to contribute $1 per day toward tuition

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 6.25 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.18 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

