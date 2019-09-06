Bloom Tree Partners Increased Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake by $5.66 Million; Haemonetics (PNW) Stock Value Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Its Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (PNW) by 233.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 37,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 53,294 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 15,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 14,011 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 380,879 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 57,178 shares to 85,912 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutanix Inc by 554,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,016 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NYSE:VZ) by 549,488 shares to 39,633 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,697 shares, and cut its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:SEMG).