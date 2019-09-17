Bloom Tree Partners Holds Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Nbw Capital Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $318,549

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,129 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.31 million, down from 58,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 21.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 47,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.32M, up from 255,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 10.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 37,547 shares to 782,418 shares, valued at $41.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 106,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,187 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

