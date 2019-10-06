Bloom Tree Partners Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Boosted by $15.67 Million; Denali Advisors Increased Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position by $1.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23M, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 777,853 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17,500 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $193,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pension Serv owns 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 202,022 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Blb&B Advsr Llc owns 10,360 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd Company holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 358,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 0.04% or 559,091 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.22% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 104,062 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Clean Yield Grp has 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Washington-based Parametric Port Lc has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sequoia Finance Ltd holds 0.04% or 6,269 shares. Duncker Streett And Com Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 8,901 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 3,898 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 488,898 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $46.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 106,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,187 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

