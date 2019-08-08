Bloom Tree Partners Has Upped Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake by $5.66 Million as Share Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $5.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 1.22 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 9.72M shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 133,521 shares to 306,892 shares, valued at $31.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,653 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $91.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27B for 14.80 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.