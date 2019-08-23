Bloom Tree Partners Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $25.19 Million; Regents Of The University Of California Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Communication Inc holds 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,842 shares. Farmers Trust has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,865 shares. 19,165 are owned by Boltwood Capital Mgmt. Fil has 3.90M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 4.48 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 11.72 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 3,424 shares. 34,648 were reported by Cubic Asset Mgmt. 46,232 are owned by Lee Danner Bass Inc. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated owns 25,985 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 24,168 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement reported 180,654 shares stake. 87,503 are owned by Narwhal Mgmt.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares to 65,733 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,478 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 371,783 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 60 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 263,718 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company. 1,400 are owned by Barrett Asset Management. Sachem Head Cap Mgmt Lp holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.18M shares. Cqs Cayman LP accumulated 10,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com holds 239,076 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 57,586 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bb&T owns 239,321 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 124,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.32% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Agf Invests reported 0.77% stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.