Bloom Tree Partners Has Upped Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $25.19 Million as Market Value Rose; Sandler Capital Management Maintains Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 62,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 51,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 57,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,912 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern owns 4.70M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Lc holds 1.05% or 14,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 399,788 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Howe And Rusling has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 606,514 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Company reported 4,622 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.72% or 77,123 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,841 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 197,024 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque Bank Co has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 5,485 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pettee reported 15,821 shares. Delaware-based Westover Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.4% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oxbow Ltd Llc reported 8,448 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 82,289 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Chemical State Bank invested 0.26% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 148,214 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 246,881 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 573,157 shares. 6,880 were accumulated by Pcj Counsel. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 16,457 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc owns 2.08 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21,958 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc by 55,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,470 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).