Bloom Tree Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Shares Rose; Davis Capital Partners Increased Its Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Position by $7.55 Million as Stock Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 47,197 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 65,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, down from 82,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.32M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares to 393,977 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.