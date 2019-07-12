Bloom Tree Partners Has Raised Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $5.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Homrich & Berg Trimmed Position

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 81,979 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 2.38M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares to 65,733 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,653 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 13.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.