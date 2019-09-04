Bloom Tree Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Centene Del (CNC) as Stock Rose; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $7.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17 million, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 699,106 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 23,859 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 15,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moon Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.35% stake. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 38,802 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,596 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 12,300 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 134,544 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 4,794 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 29,536 shares. Eaton Vance owns 228,498 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 31,164 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.15 million shares to 13.67M shares, valued at $355.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 37.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40.00M shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sleep Number +15% after strong print – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest holds 0.05% or 112,172 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,930 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal, a North Carolina-based fund reported 294 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pointstate Cap LP accumulated 379,188 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 1.41% or 265,134 shares. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership invested in 4.20 million shares. Endurant Capital Mgmt Lp has 1.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 54,995 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc holds 1.29% or 168,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc reported 239,076 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Millennium Ltd stated it has 1.40 million shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares to 643,653 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 57,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,912 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).