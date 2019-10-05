Bloom Tree Partners Has Raised Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $15.67 Million; Stock Rose; Security National Trust Co Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Position

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23M, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Why Anthem (ANTM) is an Attractive Pick for Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 35,628 shares to 99,832 shares, valued at $28.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,580 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).