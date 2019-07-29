Bloom Tree Partners Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position by $13.04 Million; Hff Cl A (HF) Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Decreased Holding by $470,000 as Market Value Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 210,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 643,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05M, down from 854,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 4.57 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 780 shares stake. First Dallas holds 9,345 shares. 182,867 were accumulated by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct invested in 2.48% or 41,543 shares. Axa accumulated 873,728 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 1.34 million shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lipe Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 9,605 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,024 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 318,399 shares in its portfolio. 1,967 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Kj Harrison And Prns Inc has 4,312 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,590 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Company holds 4,153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

