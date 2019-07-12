Bloom Tree Partners Has Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $4.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; Celgene(Celg) (CELG) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $13.39 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene(Celg) (CELG) by 91.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 142,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,020 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 155,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Celgene(Celg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 3.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, down from 82,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $15.96 during the last trading session, reaching $303.88. About 2.56M shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors reported 1,100 shares. Hemenway Trust Company Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 20,280 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Allstate has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 46,770 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 460,264 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,265 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 6,500 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.28M shares. Vertex One Asset reported 3.33% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 5,429 shares. 128,957 were reported by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 9.39M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15,070 shares to 16,820 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 252,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 16.44 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.