Bloom Tree Partners Has Increased Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $5.66 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $314,000

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.21 million shares traded or 213.45% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares to 178,203 shares, valued at $47.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 131,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,010 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).