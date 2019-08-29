Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $14.07 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Weyerhaeuser Reit (VSAT) Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Reit (VSAT) by 57.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 18,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 51,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 32,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 235,080 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 57,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 85,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18M, down from 143,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $260.32. About 1.55M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 282.96 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $41.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Ser stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bbva Compass State Bank has 3,233 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 1.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scotia Cap owns 6,319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 32,283 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 214 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 102,078 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 1.18M shares. Century Inc invested in 0.38% or 1.52 million shares. Earnest Prns Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 63,280 are owned by Dsam Prtn (London) Limited. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Com has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 2,879 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 11,109 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 58,800 shares to 15,111 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spok Holdings Inc (NYSE:MET) by 58,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,991 shares, and cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust.

