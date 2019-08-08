Bloom Tree Partners Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ) Sentiment Is 0.6

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 65,733 shares with $18.86 million value, down from 82,993 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $74.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 559,262 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased stock positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 14.87 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 29,327 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $432.71 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.47 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.