Bloom Tree Partners Has Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Stake Has Upped by Merriman Wealth Management Llc

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.75M, up from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 10.84M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23M, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 488,898 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $46.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,580 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AKS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 24,098 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.03% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Alps Advisors Inc reported 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Citigroup has 378,242 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 19.75 million shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 87,678 shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc invested in 29,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation reported 3.97 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 366,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Virtu Financial Lc stated it has 0.02% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 6,798 shares. 30,376 are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.