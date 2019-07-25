Bloom Tree Partners Decreased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Price Rose; Ashford Capital Management Lowered Envestnet (ENV) Stake by $2.51 Million; Shares Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 54,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,691 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65 million, down from 310,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 10.31 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 38,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,020 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, down from 294,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 170,592 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $47.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 35,586 shares to 152,888 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc. by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Envestnet Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Envestnet to buy PIEtech for ~$500M in cash and stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97M for 72.57 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,918 activity. $143,880 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was sold by Mayer Joshua on Monday, February 4.