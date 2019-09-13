Bloom Tree Partners Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake; Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Shorts Up By 2.15%

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) had an increase of 2.15% in short interest. RGR’s SI was 1.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.15% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 149,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)’s short sellers to cover RGR’s short positions. The SI to Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s float is 6.8%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 115,473 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger Shareholders Adopt Measure Backed by Gun Control Activists; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK – URGE STURM RUGER BOARD TO COMMIT TO TAKING STEPS TO PROMOTE POLICY REFORMS CONSISTENT WITH “PROFESSED GOALS”; 25/04/2018 – ISS BACKS ELECTION OF ALL STURM RUGER DIRECTOR NOMINEES AHEAD OF MAY 9 SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES MOVE COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT OVERSIGHT TO COMMERCE DEPARTMENT-OFFICIAL; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report; 01/05/2018 – Gun safety activists prepare to put their power behind shareholder voting at Sturm Ruger; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK-IF STURM RUGER BOARD DOESN’T PUBLICLY COMMIT TO EVERYTOWN ACTIONS BY MAY 4, INTEND TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FOR SANDRA FROMAN’S RE-ELECTION; 09/05/2018 – Gun Control Activists Target Sturm Ruger’s Shareholder Meeting

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 13.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 106,317 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 680,187 shares with $50.43 million value, down from 786,504 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $67.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 968,397 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Elliott Management May Be Right About AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sprint CEO: Executive leadership decisions for New T-Mobile ‘nearly done,’ planning for ‘day zero’ underway – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Amg Natl Tru Bankshares has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Veritable Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 2.69 million are owned by Northern Tru. Art Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 8,556 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The New Jersey-based Reaves W H has invested 1.24% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Weiss Multi accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 442,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei accumulated 77,590 shares. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 139,210 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt invested 0.92% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 478 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $85.75’s average target is 7.98% above currents $79.41 stock price. T Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Record background checks propel gun stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Outdoor Brands May Have Some Surprises in Store for Q1 – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RGR) 24% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 12.96 million shares or 0.50% less from 13.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 407 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Parkside Retail Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 19,154 shares. 960 were reported by Captrust Advsrs. 64,613 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Stephens Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 554 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 112,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Inc New York holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 58,000 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Principal Financial Gru has 0.01% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 140,018 shares. Tributary Management Lc has 0.8% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 3,723 shares.