Bloom Tree Partners Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $9.98 Million; Shares Rose; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $7.15 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 94 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,401 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.61 million, up from 2,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 35,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 99,832 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.04M, down from 135,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $283.02. About 603,562 shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 657 shares to 286 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,877 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Co Inc (NYSE:BUD).

