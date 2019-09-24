Bloom Tree Partners Decreased By $9.98 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake; Shorts at Appfolio – Class A (APPF) Raised By 0.72%

Appfolio Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:APPF) had an increase of 0.72% in short interest. APPF’s SI was 570,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.72% from 566,600 shares previously. With 145,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Appfolio Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:APPF)’s short sellers to cover APPF’s short positions. The SI to Appfolio Inc – Class A’s float is 4.14%. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 73,605 shares traded. AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) has risen 56.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.10% the S&P500. Some Historical APPF News: 09/03/2018 Appfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio Sees FY Rev $179M-$182M; 19/03/2018 – Appfolio Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AppFolio Named One Of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For; 26/04/2018 – Appfolio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AppFolio Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPF); 30/04/2018 – AppFolio 1Q Rev $42.3M; 09/04/2018 – Appfolio Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 26.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 35,628 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 99,832 shares with $28.04M value, down from 135,460 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $287.03. About 377,775 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. It has a 93.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19M for 24.83 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 25,069 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Incorporated reported 1,610 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc invested in 0.02% or 7,019 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 6,003 are owned by Pitcairn. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 867,625 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.27% or 106,700 shares. Exane Derivatives has 2,834 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 2,759 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. The Colorado-based Marsico Capital Management Limited has invested 0.25% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Andra Ap owns 21,200 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 40,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac Corporation stated it has 19,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus stated it has 771 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

