Bloom Tree Partners Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $9.95 Million; Valuation Rose; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Valuation Declined While Muzinich & Company Lowered Stake

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36M, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 46,930 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 54,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,691 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65 million, down from 310,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $178.01. About 8.16 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares to 23,565 shares, valued at $41.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.