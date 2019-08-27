Bloom Tree Partners Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $5.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Its Holding in John Bean Technologies (JBT) as Stock Price Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 21,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 178,203 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.49 million, down from 200,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $287.41. About 516,808 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 27,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 142,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, down from 169,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 73,835 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.19 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

