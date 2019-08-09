Bloom Tree Partners Boosted Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); Intersect Capital Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $340,614

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $337. About 2.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 2.77M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 127,441 shares to 786,504 shares, valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,478 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Harvest Management Ltd Liability has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,000 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bank & Trust reported 9,117 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Capital Mgmt holds 853 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 4,337 shares. Arbor Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,250 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 837,218 shares. Schroder invested in 0.1% or 153,596 shares. Markel has 94,400 shares. Sfe Counsel stated it has 6,192 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 204 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 337,889 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.96 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.