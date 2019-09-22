Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

As Electric Utilities businesses, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 11 0.46 N/A -2.80 0.00 PPL Corporation 31 2.97 N/A 2.57 11.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bloom Energy Corporation and PPL Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bloom Energy Corporation and PPL Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bloom Energy Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, PPL Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Bloom Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PPL Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bloom Energy Corporation and PPL Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 1 1 3 2.60 PPL Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

$11.6 is Bloom Energy Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 249.40%. PPL Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.33 consensus target price and a 5.21% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bloom Energy Corporation looks more robust than PPL Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bloom Energy Corporation and PPL Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 76.8% respectively. About 3.1% of Bloom Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PPL Corporation has 0.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation has stronger performance than PPL Corporation

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.