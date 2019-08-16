Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Comparison side by side

As Electric Utilities companies, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy Corporation 12 0.67 N/A -2.80 0.00 The Southern Company 53 2.74 N/A 3.21 17.49

Demonstrates Bloom Energy Corporation and The Southern Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bloom Energy Corporation and The Southern Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Liquidity

Bloom Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, The Southern Company which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Bloom Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Southern Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bloom Energy Corporation and The Southern Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 The Southern Company 1 4 0 2.80

Bloom Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 172.73% at a $13.5 average price target. On the other hand, The Southern Company’s potential downside is -10.81% and its average price target is $51.4. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bloom Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than The Southern Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bloom Energy Corporation and The Southern Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 58.5%. Insiders held 3.1% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are The Southern Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71% The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96%

For the past year Bloom Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Southern Company.

Summary

The Southern Company beats Bloom Energy Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.