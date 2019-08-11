Bloom Energy (BE) Reaches $8.56 Low on Aug, 11; American Public Education (APEI) Has 1.08 Sentiment

The stock of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) reached all time low today, Aug, 11 and still has $7.79 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.56 share price. This indicates more downside for the $972.11M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.79 PT is reached, the company will be worth $87.49M less. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.33 million shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.

American Public Education Inc (APEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 57 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 53 sold and decreased equity positions in American Public Education Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 15.25 million shares, up from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Public Education Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 44 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 147,087 shares traded or 78.84% up from the average. American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $418.20 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. for 60,645 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 323,460 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 7,710 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,634 shares.

Analysts await Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) to report earnings on August, 12 after the close. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, up 42.16% or $0.43 from last year’s $-1.02 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Bloom Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.25% EPS growth.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. The company has market cap of $972.11 million. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006.