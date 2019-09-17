Bloom Energy (BE) Reaches $3.14 After 6.00% Down Move; Gerdau S.A. (GGB) SI Decreased By 0.22%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. GGB’s SI was 56.95 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 57.07M shares previously. With 9.07 million avg volume, 6 days are for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s short sellers to cover GGB’s short positions. The SI to Gerdau S.A.’s float is 4.95%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.225. About 2.94 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

The stock of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 25.18% or $1.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.135. About 5.57M shares traded or 168.29% up from the average. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $364.73 million company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BE worth $21.88M less.

Analysts await Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 60.95% or $0.64 from last year’s $-1.05 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by Bloom Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.51% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock has $1800 highest and $400 lowest target. $11.60’s average target is 270.02% above currents $3.135 stock price. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3 with “Underperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BE in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1200 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. The company has market cap of $364.73 million. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006.

More notable recent Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bloom Energy a bankruptcy candidate – Hindenburg Research – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGY) 77% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The firm operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It has a 38.86 P/E ratio. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

