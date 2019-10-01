Bloom Energy (BE) “Outperform” Rating Maintained by Raymond James; With $10.0000 Target; Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Republic Services (RSG) Position

The firm have set target price per share of $10.0000 on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares. This is 207.69% from the current price. In analysts report revealed on 1 October, Raymond James reaffirmed their “Outperform” rating on shares of BE.

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Republic Services Inc (RSG) stake by 27.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as Republic Services Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 15,600 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 21,600 last quarter. Republic Services Inc now has $27.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 1.03M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 0.52% above currents $86.55 stock price. Republic Services had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 84,300 shares to 198,400 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 11,625 shares and now owns 42,255 shares. Cvs Health Corp (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Republic Services Launches Recycling Simplified Education Program For Grades Pre-K Through 12 – CSRwire.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Republic Services First US Recycling and Solid Waste Services Provider to Set SBTi-Approved Science-Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions – CSRwire.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 390 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 468,864 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 9,051 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 7,135 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 1,274 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.25% or 150,769 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has 0.88% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 7,115 shares. Swarthmore Gru Incorporated owns 111,450 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 573,717 shares. 3,630 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 101,996 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 2,802 shares. Invesco Limited owns 6.54M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock has $1800 highest and $400 lowest target. $11.60’s average target is 256.92% above currents $3.25 stock price. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $900 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Analysts await Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 60.95% or $0.64 from last year’s $-1.05 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by Bloom Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.51% EPS growth.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. The company has market cap of $378.11 million. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006.

The stock decreased 6.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 2.28M shares traded. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.