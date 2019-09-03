Bloom Energy (BE) Investors: Bank of America Reconfirms Underperform Rating, Sees $4.0000/Share; MGM Resorts International (MGM)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

MGM Resorts International (MGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 204 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 128 trimmed and sold equity positions in MGM Resorts International. The active investment managers in our database reported: 415.58 million shares, up from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MGM Resorts International in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 102 Increased: 135 New Position: 69.

In a note released on Tuesday morning, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock had its Underperform Rating maintained by research analysts at Bank of America. They currently have a $4.0000 TP on company. Bank of America’s target would suggest a potential downside of -10.71% from the company’s last close price.

Corvex Management Lp holds 28.09% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International for 15.69 million shares. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 9.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 8.1% invested in the company for 13.08 million shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 6.56% in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 814,892 shares.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 83.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.56 million for 21.26 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. The company has market cap of $496.77 million. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006.

Analysts await Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 60.95% or $0.64 from last year’s $-1.05 per share. After $-0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Bloom Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.51% EPS growth.

The stock increased 7.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 2.10 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock has $1800 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 201.34% above currents $4.48 stock price. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Raymond James.