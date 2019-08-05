Bloom Energy (BE) EPS Estimated At $-0.59; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Last Week

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) to report $-0.59 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 42.16% from last quarter’s $-1.02 EPS. After having $-0.80 EPS previously, Bloom Energy Corporation’s analysts see -26.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 808,217 shares traded. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Pennon Group PLC (LON:PNN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pennon Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 780 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6 with “Sector Performer”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 23. HSBC maintained the shares of PNN in report on Monday, May 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. See Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 750.00 New Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 825.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 750.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 870.00 Initiates Starts

27/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 840.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 790.00 New Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 780.00 Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 820.00 New Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.02 billion GBP. The firm operates through Water, and Waste Management divisions. It has a 14.09 P/E ratio. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for clients in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

More recent Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Does Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pennon Group Plc’s (LON:PNN) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.48% or GBX 10.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 717.4. About 212,643 shares traded. Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Will Pay A 1.2% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.