Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Both Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.45 N/A -0.15 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 196.05 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.85 beta means Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Akoustis Technologies Inc. which has a 16.8 Current Ratio and a 16.8 Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares and 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. About 14.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51% Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Akoustis Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.