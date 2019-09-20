Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.32 N/A 0.39 2.45 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 203 7.01 N/A 7.27 28.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. L3Harris Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, L3Harris Technologies Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of L3Harris Technologies Inc. is $235.4, which is potential 9.97% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 52.7%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while L3Harris Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.