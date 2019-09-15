Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.80% 25.40% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. N/A 1 2.45 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The competitors have a potential upside of 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s competitors beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.