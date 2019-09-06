Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.30 N/A 0.39 2.45 EXFO Inc. 4 0.71 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. EXFO Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, EXFO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EXFO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.9% of EXFO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, EXFO Inc. has 61.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while EXFO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EXFO Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.