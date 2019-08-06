Block(H & R) Com (HRB) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Cut Stake by $578,059 as Shares Rose; Goodnow Investment Group Cut Its Wayfair (W) Stake by $1.24 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Block(H & R) Inc Com (HRB) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 25,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 41,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Block(H & R) Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 617,559 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) by 15,144 shares to 32,329 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500 Etf by 58,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 8,008 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 43,644 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 17,126 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.2% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 78,208 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 14,164 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 51,426 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 472 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,332 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 56,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.01M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 410,360 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $6.27 million activity. 14,000 shares were sold by Conine Steven, worth $1.67M. $423,120 worth of stock was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.