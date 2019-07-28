Block H & R (HRB) Holder Wbi Investments Decreased Its Stake by $482,379 as Market Value Rose; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Its Position by $11.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 20,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 78,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 1.68 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 32.74M shares traded or 92.21% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 230,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Limited. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.45M shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 11,512 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 34,413 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Com has 0.41% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ancora Advsr Limited has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Woodstock invested in 17,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 10.38 million shares. North Star stated it has 153 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 487,217 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 92,268 shares. Regions holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 2,300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 320,480 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 319,400 shares to 459,500 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy: Something To Prove Past Fayetteville – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2016. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy Is Value Investors’ Dream Scenario – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Earns Top Honors From West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $70.35 million for 3.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Llc has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Mason Street Advisors has 29,321 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 62,467 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 51,426 shares. Oak Associates Oh accumulated 250,345 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.4% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 1.55M shares. Mariner Limited Company has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 14,889 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp invested 0.05% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De holds 36,793 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0% or 118,500 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 949,554 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd has 688,133 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,382 shares to 15,219 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 134,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Gannett Co Inc.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of H&R Block’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&R Block announces upfront, transparent prices for all tax prep – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “H&R Block advises DIY clients on how to prepare for taxes as deadline nears – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “April 15 Is H&R Blockâ€™s Super Bowl, But Is HRB Stock a Buy? – Yahoo News” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Lukewarm On H&R Block Early In Turnaround – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.