Block H & R (Put) (HRB) Share Value Rose While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $510,600 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 8.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (Put) (HRB) by 1707.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 908,308 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,519 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 2,753 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.09% or 238,000 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 30,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3,625 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Axa has 25,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,947 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 394,172 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Kwmg invested in 952 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 77,620 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.17% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Strs Ohio accumulated 122,540 shares. Earnest Lc stated it has 119 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,511 shares to 9,389 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,350 shares. Artisan LP accumulated 3.04 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pointstate Lp, New York-based fund reported 2.83 million shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.08M shares. Moreover, Dudley Shanley Inc has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,194 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Com holds 1.18 million shares or 6.1% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shoker Investment Counsel holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,865 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 230,435 shares. Qv Incorporated has 135,019 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Gp has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 53,248 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust invested in 44,916 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

