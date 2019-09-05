Block H & R (HRB) Holder First Eagle Investment Management Has Raised Position by $31.37 Million; Mak Capital One Trimmed Its Position in Agilysys (AGYS) by $67.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 28,816 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 7.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.48M, up from 6.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 301,532 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 1,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De holds 6,144 shares. Hcsf owns 630,757 shares. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 80,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Mak One Ltd reported 24.59% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,834 shares stake. Parkside Finance Bancorporation Tru reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 98,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 263,350 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 7,914 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 11,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 43,658 shares. 30,103 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 was made by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd reported 35,900 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Invesco reported 2.57 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 18,268 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 102,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Azimuth Management Ltd Company accumulated 11,700 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc owns 300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 319,824 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,321 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 88,800 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 41,957 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 358,930 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 7,332 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 309,840 shares to 541,773 shares, valued at $53.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 829,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.61M shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).