Block (H&R) (HRB) Market Value Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised by $556,776 Its Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Stake in Visa Ci A (V) by $3.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (V) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,382 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 123,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Ci A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 5.23 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Block (H&R) (HRB) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 23,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,207 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, up from 343,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Block (H&R) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 1.91M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 564,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tobam stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 17,134 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 16,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Azimuth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 84,632 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 0.19% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 277,600 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 197,607 shares. Rockland Tru owns 61,895 shares. 7,976 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm reported 2,753 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 0.38% stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 9,178 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc owns 35,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 605 shares to 23,925 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,376 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt reported 9,351 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,293 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,593 shares. Burney Company, Virginia-based fund reported 90,565 shares. Randolph reported 182,079 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 90,291 shares. Karp Mngmt Corp holds 1.38% or 24,871 shares in its portfolio. Steadfast Capital Mngmt LP holds 575,106 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Fairview Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,793 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,842 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited Liability Co owns 19,009 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1.07M shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 11,263 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors holds 14,865 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 16,437 shares.

