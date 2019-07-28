Block H & R Com (HRB) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $3.69 Million as Valuation Rose; Citigroup Com New (C) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Stake by $342,488 as Stock Value Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, down from 273,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (HRB) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 160,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 829,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insur Enterp Ltd invested in 267,970 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 113,794 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 197,225 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Condor, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,240 shares. Independent holds 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 14,275 shares. 2.55M were accumulated by Jennison Associates Ltd Llc. Dana Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dubuque Bankshares & Tru Com stated it has 3,024 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,017 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.21M shares. Swift Run Capital invested in 3.28% or 57,220 shares. Essex Svcs reported 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.54% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

