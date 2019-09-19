Block H & R (HRB) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Holding by $446,745; Capstone Financial Advisors Cut Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $388,000 as Share Price Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 23,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 38,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 1.24 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $212.45. About 1.02 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.27M for 32.39 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,870 shares to 11,081 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 5,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 581,170 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,185 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,300 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). American Incorporated holds 0.11% or 145,033 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 66,550 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.48% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 69,627 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bartlett And Lc invested in 0% or 7 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Savings Bank reported 1.03% stake. Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested in 7,331 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 60,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 79,801 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 6,972 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 668,966 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 2,700 shares. Enterprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Magnetar owns 8,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 139,287 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 45,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Mariner Lc has 14,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Commerce Invest Adviser Lc accumulated 12,200 shares. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 84,748 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 93 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 6,055 shares. Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).