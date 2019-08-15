Block H & R (HRB) Holder Advisory Services Network Lowered Stake by $502,056; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Position by $342,993 as Share Price Declined

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 45.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 48,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 156,416 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 107,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 30.40 million shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 93.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 20,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 22,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 2.05 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana declares $0.01875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Natural Gas Sits, Encana Rallies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Encana reports 2019 first quarter financial and operating results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 52,085 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,933 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 24,100 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 1.53 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 6,433 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 535 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 5.00M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 394,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.2% or 968,619 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.06% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 340,189 shares. Moreover, James Rech Incorporated has 0.05% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 34,465 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 84,632 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 10,900 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 410,360 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block Completes Acquisition of Wave Financial – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Lukewarm On H&R Block Early In Turnaround – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Self-employed tax advice available to H&R Block online filers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block announces upfront, transparent prices for all tax prep – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 29,900 shares to 73,775 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 15,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).