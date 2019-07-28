Block H & R (HRB) Position Has Increased by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Stake by $975,860 as Shares Declined

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Block H & R (HRB) by 2336% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 525,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 548,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Block H & R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 16,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.