Block H & R (HRB) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lifted Position by $1.53 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 54,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 535,185 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 480,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 1.02M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 97,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.64M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.72M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 22,159 shares. Guinness Asset Management invested in 675 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 962,118 shares. Moreover, Shelton has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 25,320 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 47,150 shares. First Trust LP invested in 650,140 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.04M shares. Concourse Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 116,310 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 251 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 499,160 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.3% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Loews holds 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 400,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 166,957 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc stated it has 9,831 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33,775 shares to 569,323 shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 146,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,681 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Company accumulated 146,793 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 8,986 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 118,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management reported 1.44 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners LP has invested 0.2% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Hikari Power Ltd owns 9,760 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 17,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Mngmt owns 7.71M shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Swedbank has invested 0.59% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Pggm Invs accumulated 176,308 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). North Star Mngmt Corporation has 2,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.1% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,616 shares to 66,609 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 8,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).