Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its Stake; As Davita (DVA) Market Value Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Raised Its Position by $3.08 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 23,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 38,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 4.47 million shares traded or 48.32% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 54,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 557,728 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.38 million, up from 502,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 3.20M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/28: (NTNX) (SPWH) (GES) Higher; (OLLI) (BOX) (HRB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block Completes Acquisition of Wave Financial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 72,665 shares to 969,691 shares, valued at $62.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 74,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is DaVita Inc.’s (NYSE:DVA) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ulta Beauty, Davita And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DaVita sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $7.25 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.