Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Boosted Its Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 3.43M shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 6,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 40,874 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 34,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,652 shares to 44,982 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

