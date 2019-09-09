Block H & R (HRB) Holder Continental Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Declined, Cibc World Markets Increased by $411,649 Its Holding

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 236.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 118,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 168,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 3.51M shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 13,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 62,247 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 48,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc (Call) by 13,100 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,960 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 28,582 shares to 21,418 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 1,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 866,727 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).